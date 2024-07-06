Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 335 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Portland General Electric worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POR. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,763,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,524,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,503 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,112,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,460,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 507,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,005,000 after acquiring an additional 258,275 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on POR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $43,363.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,239.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $43,363.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,239.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Benjamin Felton sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $142,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,463 shares of company stock valued at $274,064 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $42.47 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.58.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.63%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

