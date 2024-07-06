Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 976 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 371,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZI. American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 72,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 32,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.90.

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $95,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,279,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,345,913.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,279,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,345,913.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $69,757.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 87,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,474 shares of company stock valued at $205,379. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 61.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.84 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.24%. Equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

