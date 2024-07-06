Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $13,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,264,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,246 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 10.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,038,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,717,000 after purchasing an additional 375,463 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $148,515,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 11,824.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,411,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,315,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,609,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at $11,828,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DT opened at $44.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.30. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.20 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. Research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DT. Barclays cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

