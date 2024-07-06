Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Sensata Technologies worth $6,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,156,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,794,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,489,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,969,000 after acquiring an additional 600,875 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,220,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,621,000 after acquiring an additional 475,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,415,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $128,325,000 after purchasing an additional 455,237 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ST. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

In other news, Director Ali John Mirshekari bought 73,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,864,776.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,776.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

ST stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.87. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $47.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -436.32%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Stories

