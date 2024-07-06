Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,892 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $14,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXPI opened at $273.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.81 and a 200 day moving average of $244.59. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $167.21 and a twelve month high of $286.87.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.80.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

