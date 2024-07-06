Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Stericycle worth $6,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 170.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 22,325.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $58.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.08. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $59.45.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

SRCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

