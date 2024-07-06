Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Wingstop worth $13,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 144.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter valued at approximately $997,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 2.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WING has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wingstop from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $350.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.39.

Wingstop Stock Up 0.1 %

WING stock opened at $418.72 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $431.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.01, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.69.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Wingstop had a net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total transaction of $255,252.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,873.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wingstop news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total value of $255,252.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,873.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total transaction of $215,595.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,379.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,191 shares of company stock worth $2,443,547 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.