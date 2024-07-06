Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $225.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.83. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.44 and a 1 year high of $286.92. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.50.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

