Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.12% of ExlService worth $6,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 463.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 102,174 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 19,416 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in ExlService by 356.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 142,637 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 478.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 25,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 388.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 215,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 171,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

EXLS opened at $31.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $33.40.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $436.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.81 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 10.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $121,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,108,887.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 36,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $1,144,836.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,549,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,145,699.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $121,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,108,887.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,837 shares of company stock worth $3,469,418. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

