Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.10% of Janus Henderson Group worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silchester International Investors LLP lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,888,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,893,000 after buying an additional 914,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,791,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,444,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,442,000 after buying an additional 419,392 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth approximately $6,793,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,433,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,223,000 after buying an additional 123,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JHG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.37.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $34.10 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 58.87%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.