Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $14.16 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $14,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 46.8% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.56.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $281.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $294.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $211.94 and a 1-year high of $302.75. The company has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

