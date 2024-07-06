Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $195.36 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,234,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,528 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.8% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.05% of Johnson & Johnson worth $195,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,071,642,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,019,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,852,000 after buying an additional 3,391,657 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7,875.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,175 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $193,050,000. Finally, Focused Investors Fund L P bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $193,996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $146.48 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $175.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $352.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

