Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $5.30 Million Stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $5,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NJR. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 8,266 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 35,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 16,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $856,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,508,548.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $42.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.79. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $38.92 and a 12-month high of $47.04.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $657.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.64 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 14.46%. Equities analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NJR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Argus raised New Jersey Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

