Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $5.82 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,462 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in HP were worth $5,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,848 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of HP by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,416 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of HP by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Price Performance

HPQ opened at $34.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day moving average is $30.75. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

