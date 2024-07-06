Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $6.03 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 374,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,445,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $824,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,091,000 after purchasing an additional 42,735 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 68,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.33.

Read Our Latest Report on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $137.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.95. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $172.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.