Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $14,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,090,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,127,000 after buying an additional 30,729 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth $196,358,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 326,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,362,000 after buying an additional 198,129 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 25.4% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 311,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,543,000 after purchasing an additional 63,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point reduced their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target (down from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.00.

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total value of $1,389,321.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,247,879. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

NYSE:KNSL opened at $382.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $384.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $325.01 and a one year high of $548.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $372.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.99%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Articles

