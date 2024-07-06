Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.12% of Rayonier worth $5,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Rayonier by 5.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Rayonier by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Rayonier by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Rayonier by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 68,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $35.29. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.57.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Rayonier had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is presently 101.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

