Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $5,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 461.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 520.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

Southwest Gas Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE SWX opened at $70.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.37. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.17 and a 52 week high of $78.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.88%.

Insider Activity at Southwest Gas

In related news, insider Justin L. Brown sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $200,812.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,995. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Further Reading

