Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $13,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Moody's alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of MCO stock opened at $432.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.89. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $298.86 and a one year high of $432.78.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moody’s

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.