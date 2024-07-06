Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 146 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Ryder System worth $6,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ryder System alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of R. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Invst LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 775,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,927,000 after buying an additional 56,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ryder System by 1,051.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,551,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,889,000 after buying an additional 2,329,880 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System Trading Down 0.5 %

R stock opened at $122.50 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.46 and a twelve month high of $128.85. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.64 and a 200-day moving average of $117.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total value of $437,436.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,293.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $2,309,838.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,897,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total value of $437,436.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,293.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,990,862. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on R shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Vertical Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.86.

View Our Latest Report on R

Ryder System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.