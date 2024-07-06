Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 1,561 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Kyndryl worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KD. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 27.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 13.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,990,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,061,000 after acquiring an additional 232,228 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 2.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 11.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 99,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 10,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Kyndryl during the third quarter worth about $2,778,000. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kyndryl stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average is $22.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Kyndryl from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Kyndryl from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kyndryl currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

In other Kyndryl news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 30,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $802,134.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,111.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

