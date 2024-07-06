Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 262 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,033,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,590,533,000 after purchasing an additional 317,483 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,080,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,649,000 after purchasing an additional 43,732 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $502,585,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,531,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $480,680,000 after purchasing an additional 435,439 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,273.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,334 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $101.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.14. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $106.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MMM

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.