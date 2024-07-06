Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $7,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 23,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

In other news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.10, for a total transaction of $324,370.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,880.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total transaction of $470,371.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,578.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.10, for a total value of $324,370.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,753 shares of company stock worth $1,236,753. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of WTS opened at $178.26 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.87 and a 52-week high of $219.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.22. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $570.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.34%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

