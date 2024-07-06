Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of EastGroup Properties worth $10,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,931,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 113.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 695,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,773,000 after buying an additional 368,954 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 756,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,813,000 after buying an additional 226,169 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1,206.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 160,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,663,000 after buying an additional 147,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 646,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,679,000 after buying an additional 146,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Trading Up 0.9 %

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $173.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $154.75 and a one year high of $188.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.86 and its 200 day moving average is $173.47.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.20%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EGP. Barclays cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EGP

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.