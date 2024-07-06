Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,365 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in State Street by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Trading Down 0.6 %

State Street stock opened at $73.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.31 and a 200-day moving average of $74.57. State Street Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.48.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 51.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.88.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

