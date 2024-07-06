Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 144 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Qorvo worth $14,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Qorvo alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 12.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,652. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,652. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,214,513.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,714 shares in the company, valued at $15,364,647.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,372 shares of company stock worth $4,517,858. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qorvo Trading Up 1.4 %

QRVO opened at $118.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.67, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $121.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QRVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark cut their target price on Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Qorvo

Qorvo Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.