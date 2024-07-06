Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 236 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,742 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in FedEx were worth $14,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 144.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,008,037 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $267,135,000 after purchasing an additional 595,628 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in FedEx by 2.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,782 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $23,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in FedEx by 142.4% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 480 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $296.00 to $359.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $327.00 target price (up from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $294.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $224.69 and a 1 year high of $302.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.04%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,293.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,369 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total transaction of $407,564.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,474,330.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,293.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,980 shares of company stock valued at $37,712,646 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

