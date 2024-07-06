Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 396.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 26,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 122.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $46.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.14%.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAL. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Delta Air Lines

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.