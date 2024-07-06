Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Retractable Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

RVP stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. Retractable Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a current ratio of 11.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.08.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Retractable Technologies

About Retractable Technologies

In other Retractable Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Shaw bought 48,635 shares of Retractable Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $50,094.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,417,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,849,662.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders bought a total of 137,855 shares of company stock valued at $140,159 in the last three months. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.