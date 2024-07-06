RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.16

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.16 and traded as low as $0.11. RiceBran Technologies shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 10,731 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RiceBran Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 470.52% and a negative net margin of 76.22%.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from traditional and ancient small grains. It also produces products utilizing proprietary processes to deliver improved nutrition, ease of use, and extended shelf-life, while addressing consumer demand for all natural, non-GMO, and organic products.

