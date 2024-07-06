Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) by 47.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Richardson Electronics were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RELL. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Richardson Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $1,433,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC lifted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 80,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 27,285 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 47,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of RELL opened at $11.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.08 million, a PE ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44.

Richardson Electronics Dividend Announcement

Richardson Electronics ( NASDAQ:RELL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.00 million. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 1.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

Insider Activity at Richardson Electronics

In other news, Director Paul J. Plante bought 5,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $49,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul J. Plante acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $49,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Halverson acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $25,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Richardson Electronics in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RELL

About Richardson Electronics

(Free Report)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.