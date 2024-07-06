Roots (TSE:ROOT) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.00 and last traded at C$2.04. Approximately 1,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 9,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.05.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Roots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$84.93 million, a PE ratio of 52.75, a PEG ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.50.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and ecommerce.

