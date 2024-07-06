Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $13,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $562.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $542.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $543.25. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $472.18 and a 52 week high of $569.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.82.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

