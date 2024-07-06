Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHAT) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.56 and last traded at $38.52. Approximately 197,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 86,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.23.

Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.36. The firm has a market cap of $159.09 million, a PE ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.77.

Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF Company Profile

The Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (CHAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in 25 to 50 companies around the world that are involved in generative artificial intelligence and other related technologies.

