Royal Bank of Canada Raises Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$46.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ATZ. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Aritzia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$41.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.70.

Aritzia Price Performance

TSE ATZ opened at C$39.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.72. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$20.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$681.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$681.70 million. Aritzia had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 10.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 1.7411386 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total value of C$6,348,026.56. In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total value of C$6,348,026.56. Also, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$170,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,254 shares of company stock worth $6,750,057. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

