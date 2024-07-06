Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Position Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $323,251,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $79,392,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,917,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,891,000 after purchasing an additional 487,327 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at $66,279,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $47,950,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at $27,576,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,576,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,705.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,884 shares of company stock worth $22,052,985 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

RCL opened at $156.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.33 and a 200-day moving average of $134.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.62. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $162.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.