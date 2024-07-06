Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.20

Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.20 and traded as low as $9.20. Royce Micro-Cap Trust shares last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 62,557 shares traded.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. This is a positive change from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royce Micro-Cap Trust
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Royce Micro-Cap Trust
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.