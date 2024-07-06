Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.20

Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.20 and traded as low as $9.20. Royce Micro-Cap Trust shares last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 62,557 shares traded.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. This is a positive change from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,463,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,526,000 after acquiring an additional 286,476 shares during the period. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,160,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 971,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 54,179 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 319,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 21,426 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 310,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 49,136 shares in the last quarter. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.