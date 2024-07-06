Russel Pillemer Purchases 64,158 Shares of Pengana International Equities Limited (ASX:PIA) Stock

Pengana International Equities Limited (ASX:PIA – Get Free Report) insider Russel Pillemer purchased 64,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.13 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$72,562.70 ($48,375.13).
Russel Pillemer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 28th, Russel Pillemer bought 485 shares of Pengana International Equities stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.19 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of A$578.12 ($385.41).
Pengana International Equities Stock Performance
Pengana International Equities Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Pengana International Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.
About Pengana International Equities
Pengana International Equities Limited is a closed-ended equity fund launched by Pengana Investment Management Limited. The fund is managed by Harding Loevner LP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pengana International Equities
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Pengana International Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pengana International Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.