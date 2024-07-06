Russel Pillemer Purchases 64,158 Shares of Pengana International Equities Limited (ASX:PIA) Stock

Pengana International Equities Limited (ASX:PIA – Get Free Report) insider Russel Pillemer purchased 64,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.13 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$72,562.70 ($48,375.13).

On Friday, June 28th, Russel Pillemer bought 485 shares of Pengana International Equities stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.19 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of A$578.12 ($385.41).

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Pengana International Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

Pengana International Equities Limited is a closed-ended equity fund launched by Pengana Investment Management Limited. The fund is managed by Harding Loevner LP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

