Sarah (Carolyn) Kay Purchases 2,000 Shares of National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NAB) Stock

National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NABGet Free Report) insider Sarah (Carolyn) Kay bought 2,000 shares of National Australia Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$35.44 ($23.63) per share, with a total value of A$70,880.00 ($47,253.33).

  • On Wednesday, May 22nd, Sarah (Carolyn) Kay acquired 1,500 shares of National Australia Bank stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$34.75 ($23.17) per share, with a total value of A$52,125.00 ($34,750.00).

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.84 dividend. This is a boost from National Australia Bank’s previous Interim dividend of $0.83. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. National Australia Bank’s payout ratio is 76.02%.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

