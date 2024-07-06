Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

SRRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James started coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Scholar Rock Stock Performance

SRRK opened at $7.74 on Friday. Scholar Rock has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $617.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Scholar Rock news, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $42,161.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 204,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Scholar Rock news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 9,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $84,932.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,631.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $42,161.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 204,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,602.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,468 shares of company stock worth $147,883 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Scholar Rock

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,444,000 after buying an additional 1,149,519 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 6,419,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,012,000 after purchasing an additional 17,105 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,969,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,739,000 after purchasing an additional 114,550 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,168,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,776,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Scholar Rock during the third quarter worth approximately $10,664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

