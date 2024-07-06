Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $287.69

Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 287.69 ($3.64) and traded as low as GBX 286 ($3.62). Schroder Income Growth shares last traded at GBX 290 ($3.67), with a volume of 164,046 shares traded.

Get Schroder Income Growth alerts:

Schroder Income Growth Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93. The firm has a market cap of £200.04 million, a P/E ratio of 1,252.17 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 287.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 274.55.

Schroder Income Growth Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. Schroder Income Growth’s payout ratio is currently 6,086.96%.

About Schroder Income Growth

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Income Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Income Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.