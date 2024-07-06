Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $264.00

Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 264 ($3.34) and last traded at GBX 264 ($3.34), with a volume of 150393 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 261 ($3.30).

Schroder Japan Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 256.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 249.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £310.89 million, a PE ratio of 674.36 and a beta of 0.50.

Schroder Japan Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schroder Japan Trust plc formerly known as Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Japan Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Japan Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.