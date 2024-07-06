Schroders (LON:SDRC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,165.00

Schroders plc (LON:SDRC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,165 ($27.38) and traded as low as GBX 2,165 ($27.38). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 2,165 ($27.38), with a volume of 311,551 shares traded.

Schroders Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,071.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,165 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,165. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

