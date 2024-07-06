Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 240,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after acquiring an additional 68,145 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 492,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,195,000 after acquiring an additional 14,914 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,437,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,141,000 after acquiring an additional 19,176 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,760,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 180,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

SCHF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.26. 2,199,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,654,070. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.99. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $39.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

