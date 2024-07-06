Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.32. The company had a trading volume of 130,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,177. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.04. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $36.82.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.