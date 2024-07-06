Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Receives $73.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.50.

Several research firms have commented on SE. Benchmark upped their price objective on SEA from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on SEA from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

SEA Stock Performance

SE opened at $71.90 on Wednesday. SEA has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,438.00 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.52.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.40). SEA had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SEA will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in SEA by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in SEA by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

Further Reading

