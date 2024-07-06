Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.13

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.13 and traded as low as $4.83. Sensus Healthcare shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 63,240 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Sensus Healthcare Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05. The firm has a market cap of $87.69 million, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensus Healthcare

In other news, Director John Heinrich sold 15,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $95,016.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensus Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRTS. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

