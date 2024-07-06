Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) Sets New 52-Week High at $340.00

Senvest Capital Inc. (TSE:SEC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$340.00 and last traded at C$340.00, with a volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$340.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$314.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$308.12. The firm has a market cap of C$839.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.38, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$21.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$33.55 million for the quarter. Senvest Capital had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 5.52%.

In other Senvest Capital news, Senior Officer George Malikotsis sold 10,000 shares of Senvest Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$330.06, for a total transaction of C$3,300,600.00. In other Senvest Capital news, Senior Officer George Malikotsis sold 10,000 shares of Senvest Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$330.06, for a total transaction of C$3,300,600.00. Also, Director Frank Daniel sold 900 shares of Senvest Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$290.02, for a total transaction of C$261,018.00. Corporate insiders own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Senvest Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings in the United States and internationally. The company invests in derivative financial instruments comprising primarily options and warrants to purchase or sell equities, equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts.

