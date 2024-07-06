ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $830.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $813.28.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $20.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $806.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,612. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $732.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $743.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $527.24 and a 52 week high of $815.32. The company has a market capitalization of $165.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,422.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

