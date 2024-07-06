Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Stock Price Down 21.6%

Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SHPW – Get Free Report) traded down 21.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 2,759,035 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5,430% from the average session volume of 49,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Shapeways from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th.
Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand; additive manufacturing services, such as 3D printing, rapid prototyping, and design services; and traditional manufacturing services, including injection molding, sheet metal, urethane and vacuum casting, CNC machining, and machine tooling.
